MGM Resorts launches new all-inclusive Las Vegas vacation packages

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MGM Resorts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV

MGM Resorts is introducing a new all-inclusive vacation package on the Las Vegas Strip, offering visitors upfront pricing that covers hotels, meals, and entertainment.

The package starts at $330 plus tax for two people for a two-night stay. It includes accommodations at either the Luxor or Excalibur, along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day.

"What we're seeing is the Vegas visitors really do want that upfront pricing," Las Vegas broadcast journalist and "The Vegas Revealed" co-host Sean McAllister said.

"They want to know what they're going to get and know what they're going to pay," McAllister said.

The package also covers resort fees and parking. Guests can choose to attend one of six residency shows and receive access to the New York-New York roller coaster.

McAllister noted the package offers a $1,000 value compared to purchasing each element separately. He suggested visitors add the all-inclusive package to the end of a work conference or sports trip to save money and enjoy the city.

Stays begin April 6 and run through the spring and summer with no blackout dates. Packages can be booked online at mgmresorts.com/allinclusive.

