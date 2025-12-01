Miami Art Week Kicks Off With Major Events Across the City

Miami Art Week is officially underway, and with so much happening across the city, it can be tough to narrow down where to start. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the endless lineup, Inside South Florida suggests a few standout events to add to your calendar.

On Tuesday, the Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) celebrates a decade of innovation with a special anniversary event at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. The celebration runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with RSVPs available online.

Then on Wednesday, Art Hearts Fashion returns with a runway showcase featuring bold new collections from designers including Trina Turk, Mister Triple X, and more. Known for producing Miami Swim Week, the team is bringing its signature style and high-energy production back for Basel.

Also on Wednesday, Red Dot Miami opens at Mana Wynwood, presenting curated work from more than 70 international galleries. Art lovers can explore paintings, photography, mixed-media pieces, sculptures, and installations representing over 500 global artists.

Miami Art Week is packed from morning to night, so pace yourself, plan, and enjoy the creative energy taking over the city.