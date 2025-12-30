Miami Beach Gets Its First Farm Stand: Chef Chris Solves the Island's Produce Problem

Chef Chris from Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is bringing Miami Beach its first-ever farmers' market because, frankly, it's impossible to find fresh produce on an island with zero farms. Who knew? This culinary mastermind has solved the Miami Beach produce crisis by trucking in goodies from Homestead and Bonita Springs, all grown in Carillon’s own compost. It's the circle of life, restaurant edition.

The market launches December 21st at Carillon Wellness Resort (6801 Collins Ave) and happens every third Sunday after. Chef Chris promises "fantastic" products at great prices because they're not trying to get rich off your rutabaga obsession. They're practically giving away the goods, which is refreshing in Miami Beach, where a banana probably costs $12.

During the segment, they whipped up a Mediterranean-style Fattoush salad featuring star fruit because "it's Florida" – the most Florida reason ever given for anything. The salad includes tomatoes, cucumbers, multigrain croutons, hearts of palm, and feta cheese. Chef Chris described it as "the sheer joy of throwing things together," which honestly sounds like my cooking philosophy, too.

For vegetable-phobes, don't panic, they've got cookies because nothing says farmer's market like baked goods to balance out all that pesky nutrition.