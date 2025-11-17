Miami Book Fair Serves Up Literary Star Power

The Miami Book Fair is back, and Inside South Florida is rolling out the red carpet for some serious literary talent! USA Today bestselling author Rochelle B. Weinstein dropped by to chat about her latest novel, "We Are Made of Stars" – and honestly, her name alone deserves an award for pure flow.

This woman's been busy: eight books in 13 years, which is basically like having a literary baby every year and a half. Before becoming a book-writing machine, she was living the L.A. entertainment life, handling advertising and PR for L.A. Weekly. But then Miami called her home, and apparently, the stories just started flowing.

Weinstein's got that insider perspective on the entertainment world – you know, all the glitz and glamour on the surface, but she digs into the real human drama underneath. Because let's face it, the best stories come from the messy, complicated stuff that makes people tick.

She'll be holding court at the Miami Book Fair on November 22nd at 11 AM on what's being dubbed "The Stein Panel". Expect literary discussions, reader connections, and probably some serious book recommendations that'll blow your mind.

Mitchell Kaplan's team knows how to throw a book party!