Miami charity padel tournament raises stroke awareness and funds for therapy coverage

Miami's Ultra Padel transforms from a fitness destination into a community hub for a meaningful cause every February 14, when Caroline Nava hosts her annual "Smash the Silence" charity padel tournament.

The tournament's origins stem from a life-changing family experience in 2022 when Nava's father suffered a stroke.

"In 2022, my dad had a stroke, and it was life-changing. So in 2024, my family and I wanted to do an event that could highlight how often that happens to people, and also bring awareness to what heart disease and stroke are. It can happen to anybody at any time, and it's unfortunate, but it's real, and we want to be able to bring awareness to that, so that people realize the reality of it," Nava said.

The event goes beyond awareness, focusing on the power of community support during difficult times.

"Since my dad had his stroke, we felt the power of community, our friends and family around us, and not everybody has that. So that's something that I also wanted to highlight with Smash the Silence, is how important that community is for people who are going through these things," Nava said.

The tournament has already made a tangible impact. Last year, the event raised just over $100,000 for the Stroke Foundation. Since then, the foundation has distributed $50,000 to Florida recipients to cover therapy expenses after strokes.

"That in itself is so incredible to me and so rewarding because we're able to quickly and tangibly help people in our community. So that's the goal again this year, and going forward," Nava said.

This year marks the third annual tournament and the first under the newly launched Robinson Family Foundation. Caroline's fiancé, Duncan Robinson, who now plays for the Detroit Pistons after his time with the Miami Heat, will attend the event.

The February 14 tournament will feature multiple activations throughout Ultra Padel, including free vitamin IVs from Lifestyle Medicine, sports massage tables, food and drink stations, and a dedicated Players Lounge. Winners will receive prizes including Beis luggage, Higher Dose red light therapy products, Lola blankets, and Miami Heat pregame passes.