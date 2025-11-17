Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miami Comedy Scene Gets Its Close-Up

Comedian Brittany Brave is serving up laughs with a side of local pride at Miami Improv this Sunday! After getting kicked out of New York (post-pandemic, don't blame her for your rent hike), this Kendall native moved back in with her parents and discovered Miami's comedy scene was having its own renaissance moment.

Now she's three years deep into making "MUCHACHA," a documentary about the 305's funny folks, with Netflix and HBO pros helping her tell the story. The crowdfunding campaign absolutely crushed it – raising $14,000 in under two months because South Florida knows good comedy when it sees it.

This isn't just any comedy show lineup – Brave calls it "Christmas coming early" with the absolute best comedians making waves across the country while repping South Florida hard. We're talking Mount Rushmore-level talent all on one stage.

The Sunday, November 16th double-header (6 PM and 8 PM shows) combines killer comedy with sneak peeks of the documentary that captures Miami's homegrown humor through the eyes of someone who actually went to Félix Varela Senior High and remembers the Enchanted Forest fair.

Fair warning: This lineup is so good, it's basically highway robbery at these prices. Miami Improv better have extra seats ready!

