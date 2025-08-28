Miami Dade College Welcomes Students Back With Exciting New Programs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Miami Dade College. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

It’s back-to-school season at Miami Dade College (MDC), where more than 125,000 students are kicking off the academic year with fresh opportunities and innovative resources. From data analytics and robotics labs to a brand-new Esports lounge and courses in artificial intelligence, MDC is reimagining what higher education looks like in South Florida.

Administrators say the focus is on creating a personalized student experience that equips learners with the skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce. Students echoed that sentiment, calling the campus community welcoming, supportive, and empowering.

MDC also continues to celebrate monumental milestones, including the 100th anniversary of the historic Freedom Tower, a beacon of hope in Miami’s history.

And for those still considering college, the message from MDC’s president Madeline Pumariega is clear: “You belong here.” With flexible terms and open enrollment opportunities, there’s never been a better time to join the Shark family.