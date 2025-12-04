Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber Launches 16th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its 16th annual holiday toy drive, bringing together community members, chamber partners, and local businesses for one of the organization’s most meaningful and festive events of the year. Executive Director Lisette Garcia and Board Chair Marty Davis joined Inside South Florida to share why this tradition continues to make such a powerful impact.

Each year, the Chamber partners with the Miami Beach Police Department, which collects the toys after the event and distributes them to low-income families the very next day. Children are invited to choose their own gifts, making the experience even more special. Last year, nearly 1,000 toys were collected, and the Chamber hopes to double that number this year.

The toy drive is also designed to bring the community together. Held at the Chamber’s Visitor Center at 1130 Washington Avenue, the celebration transforms into a lively courtyard party featuring food, drinks, and contributions from local chamber members. “It’s a party for a purpose,” Davis said. “People get to support families in need while also meeting our members and connecting with the community.”

Entry to the event is simple. All you have to do is bring a new, unwrapped toy. One toy admits one guest; bring more toys and bring more friends.

The Chamber encourages everyone in South Florida to join the effort. “This is the one event every year where even members who don’t usually attend come out. It’s a beautiful night,” Garcia said.

The Toy Drive takes place December 10, from 6–9 p.m., at the Chamber’s Miami Beach Visitor Center.