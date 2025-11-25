Miami Dade LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce on Supporting Local Business Growth

Inside South Florida welcomed two key leaders from the Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce: Executive Director Lisette Garcia and Board Chair Marty Davis. The organization, now more than 26 years strong, continues to play a major role in strengthening South Florida’s vibrant business community.

The Chamber serves as an economic incubator for local entrepreneurs, helping members, from small businesses to major partners like WSFL, connect, collaborate and grow. Its mission centers on fostering economic opportunity while embracing the diversity that defines Miami-Dade.

Through networking events, educational programs and advocacy work, the Chamber amplifies the impact of LGBTQ+-owned and allied businesses. With more than 1,200 representative members, the organization highlights the multibillion-dollar economic influence of the LGBTQ+ community in Miami-Dade each year. Advocacy efforts also extend to Tallahassee, where leadership regularly meets with lawmakers to represent the interests of small businesses across the county.

Looking ahead, the Chamber is entering a new phase of expansion. The team is adding new members, welcoming new board leadership and broadening its certification opportunities to include a wider range of businesses. In recognition of the importance of partnership, the Chamber also updated its name to formally include allies, a reflection of its commitment to creating an inclusive regional business network.