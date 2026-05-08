Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ Chamber honors community legends at second annual awards reception

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce held its

second annual Legends Awards cocktail reception, celebrating powerhouse

community members and raising funds for local entrepreneurs.

The event honored both LGBTQ+ business leaders and allied advocates. Mayor Daniella Levine attended and presented an award to Ralph Couture.

Emerging leader Vanessa Gonzalez of the City of Miami Police Department

was also recognized, along with Gabriel Paz of the county police department,

as a community activist. George Neary received the grand Legend Award,

recognized as a household name in Miami Beach preservation.

Funds raised at the event benefit the Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ Chamber Foundation, which supports new and growing entrepreneurs through certification programs,

skills-building training, and direct community impact.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to come together, for us

to grow business and to show that business is had in the gay community,"

said a chamber representative.

For more information, visit the chamber's website at mdglcc.com. The visitor center is located at 1300 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach.

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