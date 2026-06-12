Miami dancer turned entrepreneur launches faith-based fitness and Pilates app, Awake and Align

Kathryn Jackson went from University of Miami dancer to faith-based fitness entrepreneur, and she says God guided every step.

Kathryn Jackson built a career around movement, but it was not until she combined her passion for fitness with her faith that everything clicked.

Jackson, a former University of Miami dance team member, now leads Awake and Align, a faith-based fitness brand that hosts live wellness events and recently launched a daily devotional and Pilates app.

"Movement's always been so important to me," Jackson said. "I was a dancer forever, and so I came to Miami to be on the dance team at the University of Miami."

After graduating, Jackson said she felt called in a different direction.

"I really felt led and called to teach group fitness and Pilates because it requires the same discipline, excitement and that same like dance team vibes to just really get the the vibes high," Jackson said.

The decision to bring faith into her wellness work did not come without hesitation.

"I really loved the wellness scene, but I just really felt like there was something missing. Really. The Lord. I felt it so cleared. I was so scared by the way, because I was like, why me? And I didn't have the boldness yet in my faith," Jackson said.

She began praying for boldness, and said opportunities followed. A pivotal moment came when she reached out to a hotel to host an event.

"God showed up. And after that event, it was like we never went back," Jackson said.

That event marked the beginning of Awake and Align. The brand now hosts large-scale wellness gatherings throughout the year, also called Awake and Align, drawing more than 100 attendees.

"I saw all the girls. I saw them crying. I saw everyone praying. It was like God showed me that was the missing piece, that the other events were bringing Jesus back to the center of wellness," Jackson said.

Jackson said the growth of her platform surprised even her, including a surge on social media she credits to leaning into her calling.

"I wasn't popping off on TikTok. And all of a sudden, when I started actually doing what God called me to do, God brought the people. He just needed my yes," Jackson said.

The Awake and Align app brings the experience of those live events into a daily format. Each day includes a verse of the day, an encouragement segment, a 20-minute Pilates workout, and a prayer journal where users can log their prayers.

"Anyone who says, you know, I don't have time in the morning to work out, it's only 20 minutes," Jackson said.

She described the app as a way to help users stay consistent across three areas of daily life.

"Just easily every day check off, you know, my scripture, my movement and my prayers. Everything all in one," Jackson said.

Jackson said her goal is not personal recognition, but to serve as a conduit for something larger.

"It's not about me. And I'd love to take credit for it all, but it's really just praying and saying, God, just shine through me. Let's be the light," Jackson said.

The Awake and Align app is available for download. Jackson can be followed on Instagram at @awakendalign_ and online at awakendalign.it.

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