Miami dermatologist explains why Serenova micro needling system is going viral on social media

A Miami dermatologist is explaining why the Serenova Micro Infusion System has gained viral attention on social media, offering at-home micro needling technology that promises professional-level skincare results.

Dr. Annie Gonzalez, a board-certified dermatologist with more than 10 years of experience, operates Glösense Dermatology & Aesthetic Clinic in Miami and specializes in helping patients feel confident in their skin. She recently demonstrated the popular skincare device that harnesses micro needling technology typically used in clinical settings.

"My passion is to make people feel beautiful and confident in their own skin," Gonzalez said.

The Serenova Beauty system uses micro needling to stimulate collagen production by creating micro channels in the skin. Users apply the treatment every two weeks using a device that stamps active peptide serum deeper into skin layers.

"It feels like a toothbrush. It's extremely comfortable because the needles are so thin, almost as thin as hair," Gonzalez said. "You could do this without numbing cream. You're doing it from home, and it's really a very quick treatment."

The treatment takes less than 15 minutes to complete and uses single-use heads to maintain sterility and safety. According to Gonzalez, users typically notice immediate results the next day, with skin appearing fresher and more radiant.

However, the most significant benefits appear after three to six months of consistent use, when collagen production increases. Users can expect tighter skin, reduced wrinkles, and smaller pores with regular application.

"The real magic starts happening after three to six months, which is when your collagen production is definitely going to start showing up," Gonzalez said.

The system requires consistency, with treatments recommended every two weeks for optimal results. Best outcomes typically occur after three to six months of regular use.