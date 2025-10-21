Miami Gardens Expands Breast Cancer Screenings

Miami Gardens is turning awareness into action this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Councilman Reggie Leon joined Inside South Florida to share how the city’s free mobile mammogram initiative is saving lives, with 80 screenings completed, four cancers detected, and 23 women needing immediate follow-ups.

Due to high demand, the city is bringing the mobile unit back on October 22 to serve even more residents, including those without insurance. Plus, a partnership with the Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge will return the program on February 14, expanding screenings across Miami-Dade and Broward.