Miami Heat Rally South Florida to Support Jamaica’s Hurricane Recovery

The spirit of giving is on full display across South Florida, as the Miami Heat step up to support Jamaica’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Over the weekend, the organization helped send 120 pallets of humanitarian aid to the island, including critical medical supplies and relief materials bound for Ocho Rios. The effort brought together players, staff, and community partners in a hands-on show of support.

From Heat legend Alonzo Mourning to beloved mascot Burnie, members of the Miami Heat organization worked side by side loading supplies. The initiative was made possible through a collaboration with Carnival and global humanitarian organization Direct Relief, ensuring the aid reaches communities most in need.

The shipment underscores the strong ties between South Florida and Jamaica, often described as neighbors connected by culture, community, and shared history. While the Heat continue to compete on the court, their off-court impact is being felt far beyond Miami.