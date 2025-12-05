Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Miami Hurricanes Volleyball Begins NCAA Tournament Run — And They Deserve Their Flowers

Miami Hurricanes Volleyball Begins NCAA Tournament Run — And They Deserve Their Flowers
Posted

Art Basel isn’t the only big thing happening in Miami this week. The Hurricanes volleyball team is officially in NCAA Tournament mode, taking on Tulsa right now as we speak. And honestly? They deserve a moment.

The Canes enter postseason play with an incredible 26–5 record, plus three top-20 wins that helped cement their spot in the tournament. They also pulled off back-to-back rivalry wins over FSU, which, let’s be real, is always worth celebrating.

They’ve racked up national and ACC accolades all season, including standout performances from Flormarie Heredia Colon, one of the most dominant outside hitters in the country. And leading them? A coaching staff that rivals the nation’s best, just ask Kim, who knows firsthand.

But beyond stats, the Hurricanes have something you can’t coach: grit, momentum, and the hunger to make a deep tournament run. Their road to the natty starts now.

If you want to follow every match, highlight, and celebration, head to MiamiCanes.com and get ready to hop on the ride with us when it’s time to celebrate big. Go Canes!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com