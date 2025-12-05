Miami Hurricanes Volleyball Begins NCAA Tournament Run — And They Deserve Their Flowers

Art Basel isn’t the only big thing happening in Miami this week. The Hurricanes volleyball team is officially in NCAA Tournament mode, taking on Tulsa right now as we speak. And honestly? They deserve a moment.

The Canes enter postseason play with an incredible 26–5 record, plus three top-20 wins that helped cement their spot in the tournament. They also pulled off back-to-back rivalry wins over FSU, which, let’s be real, is always worth celebrating.

They’ve racked up national and ACC accolades all season, including standout performances from Flormarie Heredia Colon, one of the most dominant outside hitters in the country. And leading them? A coaching staff that rivals the nation’s best, just ask Kim, who knows firsthand.

But beyond stats, the Hurricanes have something you can’t coach: grit, momentum, and the hunger to make a deep tournament run. Their road to the natty starts now.