Miami-Made Craize Brings Big Flavor to the Holidays

It’s always a good day on the Inside South Florida set when food arrives, and an even better one when it’s brought by Kayco Beyond’s General Manager, Michele Abo. Craize isn’t a chip, and it isn’t a cracker. Michele calls it a “checker,” a crispy, snappy bite made from the traditional South American arepa. The magic comes from slow-cooking the arepa on open fire in forged-iron griddles, using minimal oil to create that signature clean crunch you can’t get from standard frying or baking. Every variety is made with real corn, real fruit, all vegan and non-GMO.

Born and produced in Miami, Craize has grown from a local favorite to a national sensation, now found across major retailers thanks to its unique texture and better-for-you profile. And with the holidays here, Michele brought a full spread of festive ideas to try. The sweet corn Craize topped with guacamole and corn salsa is an instant crowd-pleaser, while the everything flavor, a finalist for the prestigious Sophie Award, becomes a perfect “bagel bite” with cream cheese and smoked salmon. There are fruity options too, like guava Craize with whipped cream cheese and cranberry preserves, and bolder flavors such as jalapeño lime paired with pimento cheese. For dessert lovers, the toasted coconut Craize with a swipe of Nutella is a holiday win.

These crisps also shine on holiday boards, from cheese platters to a Hanukkah twist: Michele swaps matzo meal for Craize to make extra-crunchy latkes. With endless pairing possibilities, they’re as great for entertaining as they are for gifting.