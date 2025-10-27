Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miami’s Most Iconic Costume Shop Is Ready for Halloween — Are You?

Halloween is here, and if you’re still searching for the perfect costume, one Little Havana staple has you covered. La Casa de los Trucos, also known as the House of Costumes, has been serving generations of South Floridians for more than 50 years with masks, makeup, jokes, magic, and one-of-a-kind outfits you won’t find anywhere else.

Inside South Florida stopped by to put together some bold, feather-filled looks and see why this Calle Ocho favorite remains the go-to spot for all things Halloween. From family traditions to exclusive designs celebrating Hispanic heritage, there’s something for every trick-or-treater and every theme party.

Catch the fun and see their final looks in the full segment now. Make sure you stop by La Casa de los Trucos to get holiday-ready! For more information, visit CrazyForCostumes.com.

