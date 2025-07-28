Mickey Williams Shares Her Favorite Summer Essentials for a Stylish, Scented, and Tech-Savvy Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Share The Glam. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Mickey Williams returned to Inside South Florida with her top picks for summer, from bubbly rosé to retro gadgets, designed to keep you cool, refreshed, and party-ready.

Hampton Water – Bubbly

You don’t need a ticket to the Hamptons to enjoy the signature summer vibe. Hampton Water Rosé, a fan-favorite wine that took over the East Coast, has now released a bubbly version that adds an elegant twist to your summer spritz. You can now find it for $29.99 at Publix supermarkets and Publix liquor stores.

New Olay Summer Fizz Body Wash and Secret Clinical Fizz Collection

Secret Clinical and Olay teamed up to release the Summer Fizz Collection, featuring the La Summer Fizz Body Wash and Secret Clinical Fizz Antiperspirant. The standout scent, Strawberry Fizz, is both refreshing and gentle. The body wash provides just the right amount of hydration without any greasy residue or harsh ingredients. Meanwhile, the antiperspirant is powered by a Pro-Hyaluronic formula that supports your skin barrier and targets all three types of sweat: heat, activity, and stress. Find available at major retailers nationwide.

Brows by KeraFactor

The KeraFactor Brows growth serum is perfect for those embracing the no-makeup look. Designed to promote fuller, healthier brows without harsh chemicals, the formula uses nine biomimetic growth factors and PDRN (a salmon DNA extract) to reduce inflammation and stimulate hair growth at the follicular level. Just apply like mascara and let the nutrients do their work. For more information, visit shop.mykerafactor.com .

RadioShack Headphones & Speakers

Party like it’s 1999 with retro-inspired gadgets from the iconic RadioShack. From compact boom boxes to multi-functional remotes, these stylish pieces bring back the fun of throwback tech while serving modern needs. Whether you’re throwing a pool party or just hanging indoors, they’re a nostalgic addition to any summer setup. For more information, visit RadioShack.com .

