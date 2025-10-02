Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Fall Pest Prevention Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mighty Mint. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Fall may bring cozy weather, but it also drives rodents and critters indoors, and HGTV star and home renovation expert Mina Starsiak Hawk joined Inside South Florida with simple, safe ways to protect your home.

Mina explained that pests often sneak in during seasonal temperature changes, seeking food and warmth. To keep them out, she recommends sealing entry points, storing food in airtight containers, and addressing moisture issues. And for a natural solution, she highlighted Mighty Mint, a peppermint-based product that deters rodents without harmful chemicals, keeping kids and pets safe.

From handheld sprays for baseboards to pouches for pantries and closets, to outdoor formulas for patios and gardens, Mina says there’s an option for every home.

For more information, visit mightymintproducts.com or find Mighty Mint at Amazon, Target, and Home Depot.

