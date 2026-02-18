Miramar celebrates 100 years of Black History Month with community events and HBCU exhibit

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Miramar. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The city of Miramar is marking a significant milestone this February, celebrating both Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of its observance, which began as Negro History Week in 1926.

Mayor Wayne Messam emphasized the importance of recognizing the Black experience in America and the ongoing evolution of civil rights progress during the centennial celebration.

"2026 brings us to 100 years of observance of the black experience in this country," Messam said. "Since the inception of the black diaspora, slaves being brought over to the United States to build this country, it has always been an evolving struggle and fight."

While acknowledging that some conditions today differ significantly from the past, Messam noted the countless sacrifices made to achieve acceptance, existence, and equal rights. Black Americans have contributed to every aspect of American life, from culture and science to community building.

"Black people have helped build this country and have influenced so much, from culture to science to every aspect of life here in this country," Messam said.

The city of Miramar aims to serve as a positive force in bringing opportunities for residents and surrounding communities to understand Black contributions and excellence both nationally and locally.

Community participation in the city's Black History Month programming has been strong, with residents embracing the educational and cultural events organized by city staff.

A highlight of this year's celebration is an exhibit at the Miramar Cultural Center Anson Art Gallery called "The Higher Investors." The exhibit features a collage of photos showcasing the creation and founding of historically Black colleges and universities, highlighting their contributions and the professionals they have produced locally and nationally.

"It's so important for us to tell our story," Messam said. "I'm here to share that we're going to fight this notion that we as Black Americans in this country cannot talk about the black experience. We are part of America."

As Miramar's first elected Black mayor, Messam views his role as representing the American dream and the principle that all people are created equal, rather than focusing solely on racial identity.

"It's not really even about my race. It's about living the American dream, the American promise that all of us are created equal," Messam said.

The city offers multiple events throughout February, with most programming available free of charge to the community. Complete information about all Black History Month events and participation opportunities is available at miramarfl.gov/bhm .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.