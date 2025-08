Melanie Garcia, Miss Carnaval Miami and rising junior, is now one of the founders of Running 4 the Miracle, a nonprofit Run Club raising money for children’s cancer organizations like Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Sofia’s Hope. Open to all ages and fitness levels, the monthly runs are a chance to connect, give back, and build community.

The next run is August 6 at 6pm on the Key Biscayne Bridge. To join and learn more, follow @running4themiracle on Instagram or watch the full segment now.