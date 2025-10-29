Miss Earth USA 2025 Brings Her Sparkle to South Florida

Royalty visited the Inside South Florida studio as Miss Earth USA 2025, Haley Grace Poe, stopped by to share her inspiring journey. The Pennsylvania native earned her national crown after a year-long competition that included months of preparation and even a reality TV show.

Haley followed in her mother’s pageant footsteps and has turned the experience into a story of growth and confidence. She hopes her journey encourages young women to see that they can embrace all sides of themselves, from beauty and poise to science and ambition.

Soon, she’ll represent the United States on the global stage at the Miss Earth competition in the Philippines, where she’ll spend several weeks competing, traveling, and immersing herself in the local culture.