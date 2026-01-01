Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mississippi Takes Center Stage at Rose Parade

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mega Media Worldwide. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Katie Coats and Charlie Worsham showcased Mississippi's "Where Creativity Blooms" float ahead of the Rose Parade, celebrating the state's remarkable artistic legacy. The centerpiece? A larger-than-life Kermit the Frog, honoring Jim Henson's Mississippi roots in Leland, where his mother's old green coat and ping pong ball eyes launched the Muppets empire.

The float seamlessly blends multiple art forms: Charlie will perform musical hits on a stage wrapped in artwork inspired by Ocean Springs native Walter Anderson, while ballerinas represent Jackson's prestigious U.S. International Ballet Competition. Literary giants are honored through a book stack featuring William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, Jesmyn Ward, and Tennessee Williams.

Beyond the spectacle, this is strategic tourism marketing. Charlie emphasized the new direct Miami-Jackson flight, while Katie directed viewers to visitmississippi.org. Charlie also promoted his "Mississippi on the Map" podcast, featuring conversations with celebrities like Morgan Freeman, Chris Stapleton, and ESPN's Wright Thompson.

The float serves as a mobile advertisement showcasing Mississippi's cultural attractions, from Faulkner's Rowan Oak in Oxford to the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience Museum in Meridian. It's a clever blend of nostalgia, star power, and cultural pride designed to inspire tourism through artistic storytelling.

