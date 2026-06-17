Mom-approved summer essentials to help families stay ahead of the season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is here, and with it comes packed schedules, family gatherings, travel, and the constant challenge of keeping everyone happy. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin shared a roundup of mom-approved essentials designed to help families stay ahead of the chaos this season.

Weddell Water Duo Shower Filter

Dottin said dry skin and scalp issues during summer may have less to do with the heat and more to do with what's coming out of the showerhead.

"If your skin's been feeling dry or your scalp's been a little off lately, your water might be the reason," Dottin said.

The Weddell Water Duo Shower Filter removes up to 99% of chlorine, PFAS, and other impurities that can strip skin and hair of moisture, while maintaining strong water pressure. Dottin said the result is softer, more hydrated skin, a healthier scalp, and better hair days without changing your routine. The filter is NSF certified and easy to install. For more information, visit Weddell's website.

Musselman's New Applesauce Pouches

For families looking to keep kids happy and snacking this summer, Dottin highlighted new applesauce pouches from Musselman's, launching in 3 new flavors: watermelon, cotton candy, and birthday cake.

The pouches are available in a watermelon 10-pack and a celebration pack featuring the birthday cake and cotton candy flavors. They contain no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial colors or flavors.

Dottin called them a fun and affordable way to make summer snacking more exciting. The new pouches are available now at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Lysol All Purpose Cleaner

Summer cookouts and celebrations are fun, but the cleanup that follows is another story. Dottin said Lysol All Purpose Cleaner is a go-to for tackling the spills, splashes, and splatters that summer gatherings leave behind, while killing 99.9% of germs on surfaces when used as directed.

Special edition packs of Lysol Cleaning Essentials are now available at Walmart, including Lysol All Purpose Cleaner and Lysol Disinfecting Wipes. A $5 coupon is available while supplies last.

For more mom-approved summer essentials, follow Bianca Dottin on Instagram.

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