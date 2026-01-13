Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Money Talk for the New Year: A Financial Expert Shares Smart Ways to Reset Your Budget

Financial expert Bria Harris returned to Inside South Florida, this time to talk money. After previously joining us for mom talk, Bria came back to break down what many South Floridians face at the end of the year: post-holiday spending, budgeting burnout, and the pressure of heading into a new year with financial stress.

The conversation focused on building a healthier relationship with money by prioritizing planning and realism. Bria emphasized the importance of budgeting based on actual income, not “promise money” like bonuses, while clearly separating needs from wants. She also shared practical guidance for tax season, including updates on the Earned Income Credit and the Child Tax Credit, explaining how these can impact refunds and reduce what families may owe if they plan ahead.

For those looking to get their finances in order for the new year, Bria offers personalized support through Impress Tax Services. You can book an appointment and find more information at impresstaxservices.com, or follow along on social media at @impresstaxservice19 to stay informed and financially empowered all year long.

