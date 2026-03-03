More than 80% of Americans aren't getting enough omega-3s, even those who think they eat healthy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Nordic Naturals. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

More than 80% of Americans are not getting enough omega-3s from their diet, and even those who eat healthy may be falling short on this critical nutrient. With Omega-3 Day on March 3, Registered Dietitian Kate Turner from Nordic Naturals joined us to explain why the gap exists and what people can do about it.

Turner said the challenge comes down to the foods required to meet daily omega-3 needs.

"Unfortunately, more than 80% of Americans aren't getting enough omega-3s from their diet. We just aren't eating enough omega-3-rich foods. For example, you would have to eat three ounces of salmon at least every single day, or 76,000 chia seeds each day, to get a common daily serving of 1000 milligrams of EPA and DHA, which are the Omega-3s our bodies need. Yet, we have to rely on our diet because our bodies don't efficiently make those two critical omega-3s we all need, which are primarily found in cold water, fatty fish, and algae – foods that typically aren't abundant in most people's diets," Turner said.

The benefits of omega-3s extend well beyond heart health, she said.

"People often associate omega-3s with heart health, which is accurate, but omega-3s are also one of the few nutrients that supports every single cell in the body, and essentially, whatever your body does or doesn't do well greatly depends on the health of your cells, making omega-3s critical and supporting brain and cognitive health, mood support, skin and joint health, immune function and just overall everyday well being," Turner said.

Turner added that omega-3s also play a role in how effectively the body absorbs other nutrients.

"What many people don't know is that omega-3s also help beneficial nutrients get into your cells and help push unwanted waste out of your cells more effectively. So if you're taking other supplements or just focused on eating a nutrient-rich diet, meeting your daily omega-3 needs really matters if you want to reap the full benefit of those lifestyle efforts," Turner said.

For those looking to increase their omega-3 intake, Turner said supplementation is often the most practical option.

"You can definitely try to increase your omega-3s through food, right? We talked about cold water fatty fish like salmon and sardines, or for any vegans, vegetarians, or non-fish eaters, algae is an option, but as our studies have shown, it's really hard to get enough omega-3s through your diet alone. And this is why adding a high-quality omega-3 supplement to your daily routine, whether that's fish oil or algae oil, can help ensure you're meeting your daily omega-3 needs, and then you can reap all of those whole body benefits. Nordic Naturals does offer omega-3s in liquid capsule and even gummy forms, making it easy to appeal to any stage of life or preference," Turner said.

Nordic Naturals is the No. 1-selling omega-3 brand. For more information and shopping options, visit nordic.com . Products are also available in retail stores nationwide.

