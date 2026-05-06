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Mother's Day bouquets, a new fragrance, and summer travel picks to know about this May

From 1-800-Flowers' 50th Mother's Day to a new fragrance launch and summer travel picks in Miami and Istanbul, here's what's trending this May
Mother's Day flowers, fragrance and summer stays to book now
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1-800-Flowers is celebrating its 50th Mother's Day this year, 
and the company is marking the milestone by delivering 15 million stems, 
including 7 million roses, lilies, daisies, tulips, and carnations, one of their most popular blooms. Pink and purple arrangements are 
among the most sought-after this season. Featured bouquets include:

  • Lavender Medley — $49.99 to $79.99
  • Mother's Embrace — $54.99 to $84.99
  • Honey Bee Buzz — $59.99 to $79.99

Shoppers can order at 1800flowers.com.

Also launching this season is Wild Vetiver, the latest fragrance from Kriativ. 
The scent blends citrus notes of grapefruit and bergamot with floral 
and woody accords for a clean, modern feel. The fragrance was created for 
increased longevity, making it versatile enough for the office, 
a night out, or a day at the beach.

For those looking to stay close to home, the Biltmore Hotel in 
Miami's Coral Gables neighborhood is offering a limited-time summer package. 
The Red, White and Refined 250th Experience is available through 
September 30, based on availability, with preferred rates starting at $250 per night. 
The Biltmore is a national historic landmark and home to one of the 
largest hotel pools in the United States.

The hotel is also hosting a Red, White, and BBQ Fireworks Celebration on July 4, 
featuring live performance by the Miami Symphonic Band, a patriotic DJ set, and an 
elevated American barbecue experience. Tickets are on sale now at biltmorehotel.com.

For those with a taste for international travel, the Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul 
offers a storied destination steeped in history. The hotel opened in 1895 in response 
to the Orient Express railway journey from Paris to Istanbul, blending Art Nouveau 
and Art Deco styles. Over the decades, the Pera Palace has welcomed distinguished 
guests, including Alfred Hitchcock, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Agatha Christie.

Visitors can also explore the hotel's museum, which showcases the lived-in experience of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey. 
More information is available at perapalace.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and 
has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. 
Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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