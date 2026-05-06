Mother's Day gift guide: Beauty products, keepsakes and a Caribbean getaway for every mom

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Sol de Janeiro

For the mom who loves beauty, Sol de Janeiro is a Brazilian-inspired body care brand known for its transportive fragrances. Named after the sun of January, when the sun hits its highest point during Brazilian summers, the brand aims to bring a peak summer feeling to everyone, anytime and anywhere.

The brand's Rosé Tumulus How Do We Cream is a water-whipped body cream that delivers 48-hour hydration and leaves skin dewy and luminous. It is infused with crystal peptides and Brazilian icon essence and is priced at $48.

Sol de Janeiro also offers the Shea Rosa 91 Perfume Mist, a floral fragrance featuring notes of passion fruit, honey, caramel, and pink rose, available for $39.

Both products are available at soldejaneiro.com or at local Sephora stores.

Pudgy Penguins

For a more lasting gift, the Pudgy Penguins plush bouquet offers a keepsake alternative to traditional flowers. Priced at $49.99, the bouquet features soft plush penguins and connects to the beloved Pudgy Penguins characters Puck and Polly.

Pudgy Penguins has grown from a collectible into a global, character-driven universe across products, culture, and experiences, with more than 6 million social followers.

The plush bouquet is available at shop.pudgypenguins.com.

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana

For moms looking for a getaway, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana is a short flight from South Florida and offers an all-inclusive experience on Uvero Alto Beach, featuring powder white sand, turquoise water, and tropical landscapes.

The resort is designed for the whole family and includes the Caribbean's longest pool, a pirate ship-themed waterpark, a full-service spa, kayaking, snorkeling, fitness and wellness classes, live Dominican entertainment, and more than 20 restaurants and bars.

Family suites, a kids club with daily programming, and babysitting services are also available.

More information is available at puntacanawyndhamalltra.com.

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