Mother's Day gift guide: Thoughtful picks for new moms and self-care lovers

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Mother's Day is almost here, and if you're still searching for the right gift, there are thoughtful options available at a range of price points — from high-tech baby gear to everyday skincare essentials.

For new and expecting moms, the Zomee Mothers Nature H1 breast pump is a standout pick. The hospital-grade portable pump features a dual motor system that allows moms to control suction and speed independently on each side, offering a customized experience designed to mimic natural nursing. It delivers some of the highest suction strength available on the market, with multiple adjustable settings so moms can fine-tune it to their needs.

The pump is compact enough to fit in a tote bag and remembers the last setting used, making it easy to pick up and go. It is priced at $299 and may be covered through insurance. More information is available at zomee.com.

For a self-care-focused gift, the Olay Super Routine includes the Olay Super Serum Body Wash and the Olay Hand and Body Lotion, both designed to deliver 5 skincare benefits: hydrating, firming, smoothing, brightening, and evening skin tone.

The body wash is formulated to deeply cleanse while infusing skin with lasting hydration. Key ingredients include niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, and peptides.

The routine finishes with the hand and body lotion, which locks in moisture and keeps skin feeling soft and looking radiant throughout the day.

The Olay Super Serum Body Wash is priced at $12.99, and the hand and body lotion is $14.99. Both are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Family Dollar, as well as at olay.com.

For more Mother's Day gift ideas, visit biancadottin.com.

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