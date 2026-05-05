Mother's Day gift ideas from a lifestyle expert: personalized keepsakes to practical home essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Funko, Waterdrop, Jackery. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV

There has been a big shift away from one-size-fits-all gifts, and lifestyle expert

Marisa Brahney said people are increasingly looking for something truly personal.

Brahney is partnering with several brands this Mother's Day season

to share gift ideas across a range of budgets and interests.

Funko Pop Yourself

For a personalized keepsake, Brahney recommends the Funko Pop Yourself

experience, which allows customers to create a fully customized collectible figurine

designed to look like mom — complete with hairstyle, outfit, and accessories.

"This is a blast! You can create a fully customized collectible figurine that actually looks like mom," Brahney said.

She said the experience is a fun activity to do with kids and results in something mom will hold onto long after the holiday.

"This is just a great way to get creative with the kids. Have a little fun. Showcase mom's personality, and this is going to be memorable not just for the day, but really a

keepsake for mom for years to come," Brahney said.

Jackery portable power stations

Brahney said practical gifts are often the most thoughtful ones, particularly for moms managing busy households.

"A practical gift is actually a thoughtful gift, right? Us moms, we're doing so much to

keep the household running. So something to make our lives less stressful is a big win," Brahney said.

She recommends Jackery's line of portable power stations, which keep everyday

essentials like lights and refrigerators running during unexpected outages. The units

are designed to work safely indoors, operate quietly, and require no gas or fumes.

Jackery also offers solar-powered generators and more compact sizes.

The full lineup is available at the Jackery website.

Waterdrop water filtration

Health and wellness essentials are top of mind for many moms, Brahney said, and

Waterdrop offers a gift that the whole family will use.

She highlighted the Waterdrop M6 system, which delivers purified water free from

contaminants directly from the tap — ideal for baby formula, morning coffee or tea,

and everyday hydration.

Waterdrop also offers a sleek, glass water filter pitcher that Brahney described as a sustainable addition to any kitchen.

"Really just elevating that everyday essential into something special for mom. You

know she's going to use it and love it," Brahney said.

For more Mother's Day gift ideas, Brahney said shoppers can visit her website

at marisabrahney.com and head to the blog section.

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