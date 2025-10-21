MotorTrend Reveals Its 2026 Car of the Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MotorTrend. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

The wait is over! MotorTrend has officially announced its 2026 Car of the Year, and this year’s honor goes to the Volkswagen Golf family, including the VW GTI and VW Golf R. Ed Loh, Head of Editorial at MotorTrend, joined Inside South Florida to share why the Golf line topped the competition.

The GTI gets an impressive 27 MPG while the Golf R delivers 328 horsepower with all-wheel drive, all starting under $35,000. Loh praised its blend of performance, value, and engineering excellence, calling it “a tremendous vehicle that nails its mission as an affordable, compact, and fun-to-drive car.”

Loh added that the keyword for 2026 is “choice.” With EV tax incentives shifting, carmakers are diversifying, offering not just electric vehicles, but also hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even powerful gas engines. “It’s a great time to be a car shopper,” Loh said. “There’s something for everyone.”