Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

MotorTrend Reveals Its 2026 Car of the Year

MotorTrend Reveals Its 2026 Car of the Year
Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MotorTrend. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

The wait is over! MotorTrend has officially announced its 2026 Car of the Year, and this year’s honor goes to the Volkswagen Golf family, including the VW GTI and VW Golf R. Ed Loh, Head of Editorial at MotorTrend, joined Inside South Florida to share why the Golf line topped the competition.

The GTI gets an impressive 27 MPG while the Golf R delivers 328 horsepower with all-wheel drive, all starting under $35,000. Loh praised its blend of performance, value, and engineering excellence, calling it “a tremendous vehicle that nails its mission as an affordable, compact, and fun-to-drive car.”

Loh added that the keyword for 2026 is “choice.” With EV tax incentives shifting, carmakers are diversifying, offering not just electric vehicles, but also hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even powerful gas engines. “It’s a great time to be a car shopper,” Loh said. “There’s something for everyone.”

Learn more about MotorTrend’s 2026 Car of the Year at motortrend.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com