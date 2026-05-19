MSC Poesia sets sail from Seattle for its inaugural Alaska cruise season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MSC Cruises. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

MSC Cruises launched its first-ever Alaska sailing season on May 11,

with the newly refurbished MSC Poesia departing from Seattle's Pier 91

at the Port of Seattle.

Renowned travel writer and editor Terry Ward reported live from the Seattle

cruise port with details on what passengers can expect.

The MSC Poesia sails 7-night round-trip itineraries from Seattle, hitting ports

including Ketchikan, Juneau, and Icy Point Strait, sailing into Endicott Fjord

and past Dawes Glacier.



Passengers can expect to see humpback whales, eagles, sea otters, and brown bears,

with shore excursions available by seaplane in Ketchikan and dog sledding in Juneau.

"You unpack only once, so it's very relaxing to go cruising. Everything's organized

for you. You have your meals planned. You're just there to enjoy and enjoy the ride,"

Ward said.

The ship recently underwent a major refurbishment, adding the MSC Yacht Club,

a ship-within-a-ship concept featuring 69 brand new suites

with butler service, 24-hour private amenities, and access to all ship facilities.

The Spa Aria was also upgraded with a Himalayan salt room, dry sauna,

and cold plunge.

Ward called the Alaska cruise a great multigenerational vacation, noting there

is a kids club, teen club, and expert speakers on board.

The Alaska sailing season runs through September. Bookings are also open

for the 2027 Alaska season. To book or learn more, visit MSCCruises.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.