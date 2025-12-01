Museum of Graffiti Celebrates Six Years With Major Art Basel Exhibits

Art Basel week is nearly here, and one must-see stop this year is the Museum of Graffiti, which is marking its sixth anniversary with a packed lineup of events and two major new exhibitions beginning December 3.

The first exhibition, El Tiguere, spotlights the influential career of JonOne, tracing his journey from the streets of Harlem to international acclaim. For the first time, the pioneering New York artist will receive a full retrospective, giving audiences an in-depth look at his evolution and impact on the global graffiti movement.

The second exhibition, Origins, delves deeply into the foundation of graffiti culture, tracing its development from the early 1970s to the present day. Rare works dating back to 1973, many unseen for over 50 years, anchor the show, offering a unique opportunity to explore the artists and motivations that shaped the movement’s earliest years.

The celebration kicks off on December 3 with Miami hip-hop legend Uncle Luke, who will launch the festivities with a morning performance at 10:30 a.m. Even if you miss the opening, visitors can still enjoy the exhibitions along with live outdoor activations and interactive experiences running December 3 through December 5.