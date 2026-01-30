Must-have products and deals to kick off 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year gets into full swing, shoppers are looking for the latest products, deals, and innovations to enhance their lives. Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride joined Inside South Florida to highlight three standout options for 2026 that offer both value and cutting-edge features.

Burlington

Burlington is positioning itself as a one-stop destination for winter essentials with their current Winter Clearance Event featuring fresh markdowns across the store.

The retailer offers cozy outerwear, cold-weather accessories, and home must-haves, with red-tag clearance finds throughout the store, offering up to 70% off other retailers' prices.

Shoppers can find top brands for family, home, and wardrobe needs, but McBride emphasized the importance of acting quickly for the best selection before items sell out.

Those interested in shopping the clearance event can visit burlington.com to find a store location nearby.

Kidde Detect

Home safety technology leaps forward with Kidde Detect's line of advanced solutions featuring cutting-edge technology designed to give homeowners greater control over their safety systems.

The standout products include combo smoke and carbon monoxide alarms available in both hardwired and battery-operated models to accommodate different home safety requirements.

"These combo alarms are cost-effective devices and provide fast alerts, giving you and your family ample time to react quickly," McBride explained.

The devices feature enhanced sensing technology specifically designed to reduce false alarms commonly triggered by cooking activities. The entire Detect line maintains a sleek, modern aesthetic ideal for contemporary living spaces.

Installation is simplified through twist and click mounting brackets, making the devices accessible for homeowners looking to upgrade their safety systems.

More information about the Kidde Detect line is available at kidde.com .

Revo Sunglasses and Snow Goggles

For winter sports enthusiasts and style-conscious consumers, Revo sunglasses and snow goggles offer premium protection powered by their signature NASA light management system.

Each pair delivers clarity and protection by filtering out 100% of harmful UV rays, blue light, and glare while helping colors appear sharper and more detailed.

The Apex Number 14 goggle represents a standout style featuring flip-up photochromic lenses, a wide field of view, and reliable anti-fog performance for all-day comfort on the slopes.

"Designed to work just as well off the mountain, Revo blends their performance with effortless style," McBride noted.

The brand has expanded its appeal through strategic collaborations, most recently partnering with the Rolling Stones to create unique eyewear collections.

Winter activities, including mountain days, travel, and après-ski moments,s all benefit from Revo's advanced lens technology and stylish designs.

Consumers can learn more about the full product line and make purchases at revo.com .

For More Information