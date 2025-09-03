National Preparedness Month: Cheryl Nelson’s Top Tips for Disaster Readiness

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Wyndham, Generac, T-Mobile, and GE Lighting, a Savant Company. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

FEMA-certified disaster preparedness instructor and meteorologist Cheryl Nelson, founder of Prepare With Share, joined Inside South Florida to share essential ways families can prepare for hurricanes, outages, and other emergencies.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

When evacuation is necessary, having a reliable place to stay is crucial. Cheryl recommends Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with extended-stay brands like Echo Suites, Hawthorn, and WaterWalk. These hotels are equipped with full kitchens, laundry, fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi, making them ideal for evacuees, families, and even first responders. Plan ahead at wyndhamhotels.com/extendedstay .

Generac Power Systems

In 2024 alone, the U.S. experienced 1.5 billion hours of power outages, the highest on record. Cheryl stresses that backup power should be the cornerstone of every home preparedness plan. Generac offers solutions for every household, from standby and portable generators to solar-compatible power stations, ensuring peace of mind when the grid fails. For more information, visit Generac.com .

T-Mobile

Communication isn’t a luxury during a disaster, it’s a lifeline. T-Mobile has built a resilient network with AI automation, backup batteries, and generators, plus T-Satellite for coverage when traditional networks are down. They also provide free Wi-Fi, charging, and portable power in affected areas. Cheryl’s quick tip: save key contacts, pack a go-bag with chargers, and use low-power mode and Wi-Fi calling during outages. For more information, visit TMobile.com .

GE LED Battery Backup Bulbs

Never get caught in the dark again. GE LED+ Battery Backup Bulbs automatically turn on when the power goes out, providing over five hours of dependable light. They fit standard fixtures, match the brightness of traditional bulbs, and can even be unscrewed and used as flashlights. Find them at gelighting.com .

