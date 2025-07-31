Navigating Construction and Commercial Truck Accidents in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Anidjar & Levine. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Driving in South Florida often feels like an obstacle course thanks to the seemingly endless construction projects on major highways. But what happens when roadwork leads to an accident or when drivers find themselves in a collision with a commercial truck? Legal experts from the law offices of Anidjar & Levine recently joined Inside South Florida to offer guidance on how to stay safe and what to do when things go wrong.

Construction areas can change daily, with sudden lane shifts and unclear detours. In the event of a crash in a construction zone, the most important step is documentation. Drivers are encouraged to:

Call the police immediately

Take photos and videos of the scene, road signage, and any obstructions

Get the other driver’s information and request a copy of the police report

Capturing the scene is especially important when arguing that poor road design or inadequate warnings may have contributed to the accident.

Collisions involving semi-trucks or other commercial vehicles are another growing concern, particularly due to Florida’s proximity to ports and high volume of trucking activity. Often, these trucks are so large that drivers may not realize they’ve caused damage or may keep driving regardless.

Key steps in a truck-related accident include:

Prioritizing medical attention

Taking as many photos as possible, including the truck’s license plate and any signage

Identifying witnesses if the truck driver leaves the scene

These accidents often require legal investigation to determine the responsible party, especially if the truck is operated by a subcontractor or leased to another company. Trucking laws are complex and involve both state and federal regulations.

Because of the layered liability in truck and construction-related accidents, involving a law firm early can help ensure victims aren't left with unanswered questions or mounting costs.