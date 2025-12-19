New Book Explains How Employers Can Reduce Health Care Costs

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Impact Products Marketing. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As health care costs continue to rise, many companies may be overpaying without realizing it. Donovan Pyle, author of Fixing Healthcare, says inefficiencies and conflicts of interest in the insurance system are costing employers billions each year.

Pyle notes that U.S. employers spent $1.3 trillion on health benefits last year, with an estimated 25 percent of that, or about $4,000 per employee, being wasted. He explains that many businesses rely on advisors whose financial incentives are tied to vendors, which can lead to higher costs.

His key takeaway is simple: companies need unbiased, independent guidance to make smarter health care decisions. With the right advice, employers can cut waste, control rising expenses, and better support their employees.