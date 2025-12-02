New Children’s Book “Beyond Words” Teaches Compassion While Supporting Kids With Cancer

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aflac. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed two inspiring guests, bestselling author Sheri Fink and astronaut Kellie Girardi, to share the story behind their powerful new children’s book, Beyond Words, created in partnership with Aflac.

Fink explained that the book is rooted in Aflac’s long-standing mission to support children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. She says the story is designed to help young readers close the “empathy gap,” especially during moments when they don’t know what to say.

In the book, Buddy the Bear is eager to see his friend Bunny after she returns from the hospital, but he’s nervous about saying the wrong thing. His imagination sends him rocketing through space, where he meets new friends who communicate kindness without speaking at all. That lesson helps him return home ready to show Bunny love, inclusion, and support, with no perfect words required.

The space theme made the project a natural match for Girardi, who recorded the audiobook and wrote the foreword. As both an astronaut and a mother, she says the message resonated deeply. “It reminds all of us that you don’t always need the perfect words to show up for the people you love.”

Beyond its message, the book directly supports families in real life. Each year, 16,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer, not including those living with blood disorders like sickle cell disease. Aflac has donated nearly $200 million over the last 30 years to support medical, financial, and emotional needs, ensuring families don’t face their battles alone.

Beyond Words continues that commitment. Purchasing the book helps fund resources for children and families, and Aflac’s website offers additional support tools, including coloring pages and a space for kids to write encouraging letters.