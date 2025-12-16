New Devices, New Rules: How Families Can Reduce “Tech Tension” This Holiday Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Aura. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season is a popular time for children to unwrap their first smartphone, tablet, or gaming device, but what should be a joyful milestone often brings unexpected stress for families. Experts are calling it “tech tension,” a growing challenge as parents balance excitement, independence, and digital safety.

Kristin Lewis, Chief Product Officer at Aura and a leading digital safety expert, said to Inside South Florida that the tension stems from the emotional weight of the moment. A significant portion of parents with children under 18 plan to give electronics as gifts, turning the holidays into a turning point for family technology use. Parents want to empower their children while also keeping them safe, responsible, and balanced, and that mix can feel overwhelming.

Lewis says the most important step happens before the device is even turned on. The holidays provide a unique opportunity to set expectations early, when kids are highly motivated and excited. Establishing clear rules and boundaries upfront helps frame technology as something that comes with responsibility, not just freedom, and can build trust between parents and children.

Simple, realistic guardrails tend to work best in everyday family life. Common examples include no devices at the dinner table, powering down screens an hour before bedtime, and keeping phones out of bedrooms overnight. Lewis also emphasizes the value of open communication, encouraging families to create environments where children feel comfortable asking questions and discussing what they encounter online, rather than hiding it.

Staying involved does not have to mean constant monitoring. Lewis notes that tools like Aura are designed to help parents support healthy digital habits without feeling intrusive. Features such as age-appropriate limits, screen-time schedules, and alerts about behaviors that may affect sleep or well-being help families stay informed while preserving trust.