New Minimally Invasive Treatments Offer Skin Tightening Solutions With Less Downtime

As demand grows for cosmetic procedures that deliver natural-looking results without lengthy recovery times, experts say minimally invasive treatments are becoming the preferred option for many patients. Recent surveys indicate that approximately 80% of individuals seeking aesthetic procedures now prioritize treatments with minimal downtime and longer-lasting results.

To break down the latest advancements in this space, Inside South Florida welcomed board-certified plastic surgeon and innovator Dr. Andres Sarraga, who shared insights on Quantum RF by InMode, a technology designed for skin tightening and body contouring of both the face and body.

Dr. Sarraga explained that a major driver behind the increased demand for skin-tightening solutions is the widespread use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, including Ozempic and similar drugs. Earlier this year, an estimated 12% of Americans were reported to be using GLP-1 medicines. While these treatments can significantly improve overall health by reducing obesity-related risks, rapid weight loss often leads to skin laxity and volume loss, particularly in the face and body.

According to Dr. Sarraga, patients of all ages are now seeking solutions to address loose or sagging skin after weight loss. Quantum RF offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures by combining radiofrequency technology with techniques already used in plastic surgery. The treatment can be performed in-office with local anesthesia, typically takes about an hour, and allows patients to return home the same day.

He noted that patients often see immediate improvement of about 10% following treatment, with continued tightening and volume reduction, up to 25%, as the body heals and produces new collagen over time. Compared to more invasive surgeries, the procedure requires less anesthesia, shorter treatment times, and a more predictable recovery.

Dr. Sarraga emphasized that advancements like Quantum RF represent a significant shift in aesthetic medicine, allowing patients to achieve results similar to surgical outcomes while avoiding extended downtime.