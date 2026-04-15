New Roundup weed killer class action settlement covers non-Hodgkin's lymphoma claims for up to 21 years

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A class action settlement involving Roundup and other weed killers is moving forward, potentially impacting millions of Americans. The settlement covers claims for up to 21 years to protect individuals who may develop illnesses in the future.

Christopher Seeger, co-lead class counsel at Seeger Weiss LLP, said the active ingredient in Roundup, glyphosate, causes non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He noted the disease can take 10 to 15 years to develop.

"Everyone from the residential user to the occupational user is covered," Seeger said.

The settlement includes both currently diagnosed individuals and those diagnosed in the future. Occupational users, such as landscapers and agricultural workers, exposed to high doses over long periods, qualify for higher compensation. Residential users are also eligible for significant payouts.

Compensation factors include the type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, age, and amount of exposure.

For more information, individuals can visit weedkillerclass.com or call 888-403-8201.

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