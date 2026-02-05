New study shows high protein diets may boost GLP-1 weight loss medication success

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Atkins. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new pilot clinical trial suggests that diets high in protein and fiber may enhance the success of weight loss for people taking GLP-1 medications, according to research involving the Atkins diet program.

Registered Dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb discussed findings from the study, which examined how specific dietary approaches can influence weight-loss outcomes and health markers in individuals using GLP-1 medications.

Atkins collaborated with researchers on the pilot clinical trial and found that following their program made it easier for participants to increase protein and fiber intake without worsening stomach discomfort, a common side effect of GLP-1 medications.

The study revealed promising trends regarding muscle preservation during weight loss. Participants following the Atkins approach showed a tendency to lose less muscle mass while losing weight, which researchers attribute to higher protein consumption, slower weight loss rates, or other dietary factors.

For individuals experiencing reduced appetite while on GLP-1 medications, Atkins offers convenient protein and fiber sources through their product line. The Atkins high-protein layered bars contain 15 grams of protein and fiber, featuring soft and crispy textures in various flavors.

The Atkins high-protein shakes provide 30 grams of protein and seven grams of prebiotic fiber per serving. These products are gluten-free, low glycemic, and designed to taste appealing even when appetite is diminished.

The research highlights the importance of maintaining adequate nutrition while using weight loss medications, particularly focusing on preserving muscle mass through proper protein intake.