New Up Faith & Family show 'Blue Skies' pairs a small-town detective with a four-legged partner

A new show called "Blue Skies" is coming to the Up Faith & Family channel, starring Scarlet Hunter as detective Jodi Larson and Markian Tarasiuk as Ryan Miller, a childhood friend of Jodi's. The two stars spoke about their characters, their on-screen relationship, and what it was like working with the show's four-legged co-star.

Hunter described Jodi as a complex character navigating a difficult chapter of her life.

"Jodi Larson is ex-US military, and she's coming home to her small town after having a really tough year. She had a pretty traumatic ending to the military, and sadly, her mother passed away quite suddenly. So she's coming home to her small town, trying to reconnect with her family and her friends, and she joined the local detective unit for the National Park. And then, as if she didn't already have enough going on, a little four-legged friend kind of turns up at her place. And she’s kind of forced to deal with what's next," Hunter said.

Sook said Ryan's return to his hometown mirrors Jodi's in some ways, but his role in the story goes beyond their rekindled connection.

"Ryan, too, has been traveling the world. They grew up together in a small town, so it's a bit of a homecoming when they see each other for the first time. And spoilers, but Episode One, there is that kind of first meeting for the first time in a long time, and how Ryan's involved in the story, other than being, I think, a little bit of a spark for Jodi Larson in terms of love life. He's the head of the search and rescue squad. So, of course, it's a huge national park. People go missing all the time. Ryan is called upon very often to help Jodi and Blue find people in the park. So I pop in and out to assist," Sook said.

Blue, the dog who becomes Jodi's partner in the show, is a character in his own right. Hunter said working with the animal was one of the most memorable parts of filming.

"They're just so much fun. They're so playful and silly, and they kind of remind you not to take it so seriously. And also just that love that they're constantly giving you, no matter what. There were some big kind of emotional scenes. And it was beautiful how much the dog could really feel what you needed in any given moment. I didn't grow up with a dog, so this was all very new to me. It was very special. I miss him all the time," Hunter said.

When asked if the experience might inspire her to get a dog of her own, Hunter said she came close to making that decision on set.

"I was so close to just putting him in my suitcase and bringing him back home with me. I mean, maybe we get to do more of this, so I should be hopefully reunited with him," Hunter said.

"Blue Skies" is available to watch on Up Faith & Family, the online streaming network of Up TV. Viewers can find details at upfaithandfamily.com . The network is also available to subscribe to and watch through Amazon Prime.

