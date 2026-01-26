New Year, New Burlington: Winter Clearance Magic

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Burlington. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle contributor Justine Santaniello visited the morning show to promote Burlington's winter clearance event, perfect for New Year home and wardrobe revamps. The retailer is offering red tag clearance items up to 70% off other retailers' prices throughout their stores.

Justin showcased various finds all priced under $14, demonstrating Burlington's value proposition as a one-stop shop. The store carries brand-name items across multiple categories: women's apparel and accessories, beauty products, children's clothing and toys, men's items, shoes, home decor, and even pet supplies.

Beyond the clearance savings, Burlington has undergone significant store improvements. While historically known for coats, today's Burlington features modern store designs focused on organization and easier shopping experiences. The updated layouts help customers navigate current trends and popular brand names more efficiently.

The transformation represents "a whole new Burlington" that prioritizes both value and shopping convenience. Justin emphasized that the combination of deep discounts and improved store environments makes this an ideal time to visit.

Customers can find their nearest South Florida location and additional information at burlington.com. The winter clearance event provides budget-conscious shoppers an opportunity to refresh their lives without emptying their wallets.