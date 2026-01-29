New Year, New Money Mindset: Why Americans Are Resetting Their Finances in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Intuit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the new year begins, many Americans are rethinking their relationship with money, and Inside South Florida sat down with Gigi Gonzalez, Financial Advocate at Intuit, to break down what’s driving this financial reset. Drawing from Intuit’s latest Financial Wellness Survey, Gonzalez explained why 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for money management, as more people feel the impact of financial strain, impulse spending, and lingering regrets from the year before.

The survey reveals that financial priorities are becoming clearer and more focused, with the majority of Americans aiming to increase savings, pay down debt, and boost income. Gonzalez highlighted that economic uncertainty, including layoffs and rising costs, has pushed people to take a more intentional approach to their finances. She emphasized the importance of starting small, setting one clear goal at a time, and aligning spending with personal values to build habits that actually last beyond the first few weeks of the year.