New Year, New Routine: Wellness Expert Shares Easy Ways to Stay Consistent in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Target. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jamie Hess stopped by Inside South Florida to share smart, realistic tips for sticking to wellness goals in the new year and how Target is making it easier than ever to build healthy habits that actually last. With more people focusing on both physical and overall well-being, Jamie highlighted how small, manageable changes can help create momentum and how Target’s expanded wellness selection is designed to support that journey.

The key takeaway is that wellness doesn’t have to be overwhelming or expensive. From quick, gut-friendly breakfast options and better-for-you snack swaps to simple skincare routines and family staples, Jamie emphasized choosing products that easily fit into everyday life. She also noted that staying active can feel more motivating with comfortable, stylish workout wear, helping people move more consistently without overcomplicating their routine.