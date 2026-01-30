New Year pet health: Why year-round parasite prevention is crucial for dogs

As pet owners set health resolutions for the new year, veterinarians emphasize that dogs need consistent protection from parasites throughout all 12 months, not just during warmer seasons. Regional consulting veterinarian Matthew Wilson recently explained to Inside South Florida why year-round parasite prevention should be a top priority for dog owners in 2026, highlighting the constant threats that many pet owners don't realize exist.

"We often set our own New Year's resolutions focused on our health benefits, but doing these for our pets as well is a fantastic idea," the veterinarian said. "Many pet owners aren't aware that parasites present a constant year-round threat to their pet's health."

No seasonal break from parasites

Unlike colder climates, where some parasites become dormant during winter months, South Florida's warm weather creates ideal conditions for parasites to thrive year-round.

"In this area, we experience warmer months year-round," the veterinarian explained. "So that threat with parasites, we don't get a break. They're prevalent year-round."

The constant presence of fleas and ticks is obvious to most pet owners, but heartworm disease poses an equally serious threat through mosquito transmission.

"Heartworm disease is transmitted by mosquitoes, and they're annoying us and our pets year-round," the veterinarian said.

Hidden threats require consistent protection

Beyond visible parasites, dogs face threats from internal parasites that owners cannot see, including roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms.

"There's really no seasonality to those," the veterinarian said. "They're a threat 365 days a year. So to really combat that threat, giving monthly prevention is the only way to really safeguard your pet's health."

Any gap in protection can create vulnerabilities in a dog's health, making consistent monthly prevention essential.

What pet owners want in prevention

Research shows that pet owners have specific preferences when choosing parasite prevention methods for their dogs.

Studies indicate that 84% of pet owners want powerful tapeworm protection, while 92% want something easy to administer.

The veterinarian highlighted Credelio Quattro as a solution that meets these needs through a monthly flavored chew that covers fleas, ticks, heartworms, roundworms, hookworms, and tapeworms.

Fast-acting protection matters

The speed of parasite prevention is crucial, particularly for tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease. "We have to kill that tick before that tick transmits disease," the veterinarian explained.

Credelio Quattro offers what the veterinarian described as "the broadest protection in its class" and works quickly to eliminate threats. The medication is also 100% effective against heartworm disease from the first monthly dose.

