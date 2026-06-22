New York Sirens' Casey O'Brien on being drafted third overall and growing the women's game

New York Sirens forward Casey O'Brien knows what a full-circle moment feels like.

Selected third overall in last year's PWHL draft, O'Brien, a Patty Kazmaier Award winner and three-time national champion, is now playing professional hockey in the city where she grew up.

"I was born and grew up in New York. And so just to be back here and, you know, being in the place where I fell in love with hockey, I never, you know, when I was like, I never thought that I was going to be a professional hockey player just because the league wasn't a thing yet," O'Brien said.

"And I definitely didn't think I'd be doing it in New York City. And so the whole year was kind of just a full circle moment. And like, I had a ton of like, pinch me moments, like, I couldn't believe we were playing at MSG. I couldn't believe I got to play so much in front of my family. That was it was really special."

Draft day itself was a whirlwind. O'Brien said she had some idea she would go around third overall, but a last-minute trade added an unexpected twist.

"Obviously last year there was a trade for the pick. So like in my mind prior to the draft, I thought maybe I was going to Toronto and then New York traded up. And so it was just kind of a whirlwind that happened all at once. But it was such an exciting day. Definitely was nervous the entire day," O'Brien said.

"But once I finally heard my name called, it was, you know, kind of a relief and just a lot of excitement. And I couldn't wait to get started with New York."

One year into her professional career, O'Brien has advice for the next wave of PWHL draftees: lead with gratitude.

"I think the biggest thing is just to be, like, super grateful for everything and everybody who's helped get them there. I think like during that time, for me, it was a lot of reflection and I know I was reaching out to a lot of old coaches that I had and just kind of thinking them for supporting me and everything they did to help me get to where I was," O'Brien said.

"Because like, yes, it's a big moment for you and you're going to your new team. But I think it's, you know, a big moment for everybody who's helped you get there. And so just to be really grateful and reflective of your entire career and help share that with those around you."

O'Brien also spoke to the momentum she has witnessed in the women's game, pointing to a noticeable surge in fan interest following the Olympics.

"After the Olympics, I think our first home game, I don't think I'll forget it. We were playing Ottawa and I think maybe our crowd doubled from what it usually was at the Prudential Center. So just to see the impact that the Olympics have. It was so special just to feel that from the fans feel from New York City, the New Jersey area," O'Brien said.

"And I think, you know, when there's big moments like that, it's only going to continue to grow. So I just can't wait to see and hopefully be a part of the day when, you know, it's regular sellouts at the Prudential Center and across different arenas across the country in Canada."

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