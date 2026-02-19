New York Toy Fair 2026 reveals must-have holiday toys from hybrid dinosaurs to storytelling tools

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Spin Master, Crayola, Tonie, and Sunny Days Entertainment. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The New York Toy Fair is transforming NYC into a giant playground this week, with 725 toy companies revealing must-have items for the 2026 holiday season.

Attendees from over 90 countries will navigate eight football fields worth of new toys and games at the industry event, which remains closed to the public.

Toy industry insider Elizabeth Werner shared exclusive previews of this year's most exciting reveals, highlighting innovations in creative play and screen-free entertainment.

Hybrid Dinosaurs Take Center Stage

Spin Master's Primal Hatch introduces children to never-before-seen hybrid dinosaurs that combine traditional dino features with animal characteristics.

"Our kids are going to experience the hatching of a never-before-seen hybrid Dino, part Dino, part animal," Werner said.

The interactive toy includes a scanner to decode which hybrid might be inside each egg. Children fill a syringe with water, mix DNA, inject it into the egg, and watch as it cracks and hatches with ooey-gooey effects.

The collection features 10 different hybrids to collect, including one color-changing variant.

Storytelling Through Art

Crayola is reimagining its Scribble Scrubby brand with the Color Blast Marker Airbrush system, designed to fuel storytelling through creative play.

The system features Arlo the elephant, a toy sprayer that transforms markers into airbrush tools. Children can decorate washable elephant figures and start over repeatedly.

"Our little scribbles will make big stories," Werner said.

The collection includes 100 different Scribble Scrubbies for children to collect and customize.

Screen-Free Audio Entertainment

Tonies introduces Cuddle Tonies, a new series in their popular audio system. The square-shaped cube unlocks music and stories when children place a Tonie character on top.

"The kids will be able to relax, close their eyes, and imagine, as the stories are told to them," Werner said.

The collection features beloved Disney characters including Stitch, Simba, Olaf, Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

Werner described the system as perfect for home use and travel, turning "story time into snuggle time."

Active Play Solutions

Fisher-Price's Grow to Pro 2-in-1 T-Ball Set addresses the need for active play regardless of weather conditions. The adjustable design grows with children from 18 months to 5 years old.

Children begin by aiming for targets to develop hand-eye coordination, progress to hitting off the tee, and eventually advance to pitched balls. The set includes three balls, with all components stored directly on the base for indoor and outdoor use.

A companion basketball set launching in April will offer similar grow-with-your-child functionality.

For more information about toy trends and reviews, visit wernerinfo.com .

