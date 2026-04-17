: New You Awards 2026: Red Carpet Trends & Beauty Sleep Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Blissy. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle Expert Gabrielle DiDato shared her red carpet highlights from the New You

Awards 2026, along with one of her top beauty sleep essentials, Blissy.

There's nothing like a weekend filled with beauty, innovation, and inspiring conversations-and the New You Awards 2026 did not disappoint.

From red carpet moments to exclusive interviews, Gabrielle connected with some of the biggest names in beauty and fashion while getting an inside look at what's next in the industry.

This year's event brought together incredible talent, including Patrick Ta, known for his signature glowing makeup looks; Rachel Zoe, the iconic stylist behind effortless,

elevated fashion; and Jeannie Mai, who continues to inspire with her confidence and style. Each conversation highlighted key trends shaping the industry-from effortless glam to prioritizing self-care.

And while red carpet beauty is all about looking your best in the moment, Gabrielle emphasized that the foundation of great beauty starts at home, especially with your nighttime routine.

Her go-to? Blissy, the ultimate beauty sleep essential. Trusted by over 3 million customers, BIissy's award-winning pillowcases are made from 100% pure mulberry silk,

helping support healthier skin and hair while keeping you cool and comfortable all night long. The silk is temperature-regulating, making it perfect for warmer months, and is clinically proven and dermatologist-backed to help reduce frizz,

minimize breakouts, and prevent sleep lines and wrinkles.

Blissy also offers sleep masks, scrunchies, and bonnets designed to protect hair while elevating your self-care routine-all available in fresh spring colors.

Where to shop:

Blissy products are available at blissy.com and select retailers, including Target,

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Macy's, and Ulta.com. From red carpet glam to everyday routines, Gabrielle reminds us that beauty truly starts with how you take care of yourself-and investing in better sleep is always in style.

